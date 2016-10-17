BRIEF-FDA staff raise concerns about Allergan, Serenity Pharma urinary drug
* FDA staff says 1.5 mcg dose of Allergan's Nocturia drug met efficacy criteria, but clinical meaningfulness of dose is unclear compared to placebo
Oct 17 (Reuters)
* Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire from firm - WSJ citing internal memo
* Schwartz will move back to New York and act as a senior adviser to the firm - WSJ Source : (on.wsj.com/2di50zq)
* Amunix says Versartis has been granted approval in Japan by PMDA to initiate enrollment for its phase 3 study of Somavaratan in pediatric patients
* Aequus advances clinical development of Transdermal Aripiprazole Patch