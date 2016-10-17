FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hanbo Enterprises Holdings enters into sale and purchase agreement
October 17, 2016 / 2:11 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hanbo Enterprises Holdings enters into sale and purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hanbo Enterprises Holdings Ltd -

* Vendors, guarantors, purchaser and purchaser's guarantor entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal for a share offer price of HK$1.4271 per offer share

* Agreement for an aggregate consideration of HK$513.8 million

* Agreement to sell 360 million shares, representing 75.00% of existing issued share capital of company

* Vendors being Happy Zone Ltd, Cheng Lap Yin, Capital Oasis Holdings Ltd, Yu Yen Mau And Kao Lap Shing Source text (bit.ly/2egm2PK) Further company coverage:

