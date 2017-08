Oct 17 (Reuters) - Haier Healthwise Holdings Ltd :

* Global mastermind and subscriber entered into subscription agreement

* Global mastermind has conditionally agreed to allot and issue a total of 195.5 million subscription shares

* Deal for hk$0.45 per subscription share

* Net proceeds from subscription will be amounted to approximately hk$87.5 million