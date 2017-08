Oct 17 (Reuters) - Hogkullen Ab (Publ)

* Has signed agreement to buy twenty residential care properties from Rikshem

* Rental value is about 14 million Swedish crowns ($1.6 million)

* Property value is 210 million crowns

($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns)