Oct 17 (Reuters) - China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd :

* Deal for consideration of rmb158.4 million

* Company estimates that group will record an unaudited gain of approximately rmb8.9 million from disposal

* Unit entered into agreement with li to purchase sale share, representing entire issued share capital of target co

* Seller being pioneer pharma (hong kong) co

