10 months ago
BRIEF-New Flyer reports Q3 2016 orders and backlog
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 12:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-New Flyer reports Q3 2016 orders and backlog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc -

* New Flyer Industries Inc delivered 777 equivalent units in Q3 2016, an increase of 152 EUs compared to 625 EUs in third fiscal quarter

* Total bus and coach inventory at october 2, 2016 was 632 EUs, an increase of 73 EUs from previous quarter

* At end of Q3 2016, total backlog was 9,808 EUs (valued at $5.08 billion) versus 10,010 EUs (valued at $5.24 billion) at end Q2 2016

* Now expects fiscal 2016 core aftermarket revenue to be essentially flat when compared to previous year

* Increase in new bus, coach sales in recent years leading to increased fleet replacement has dampened aftermarket parts business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

