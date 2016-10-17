BRIEF-Dx.com Holdings entered into placing agreement to place up to 468.8 mln shares

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Dx.Com Holdings Ltd :
* Company and gransing securities co., limited entered into placing agreement
* Gross proceeds from placing will be hk$60 million
* Agreement at placing price of hk$0.128 per placing share
* Net proceeds will be used for funding payment of remaining consideration of acquisition and for developing money lending business
* Pursuant to agreement co has agreed to place through placing agent up to 468.8 million placing shares at a price of hk$0.128 per placing share
