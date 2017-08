Oct 17 (Reuters) - New Frontier Properties Ltd

* FY ended Aug. 2016 loss before tax of 809,000 pounds versus profit of 1.6 million pounds year ago

* FY rental income of 20.7 million pounds versus 5.3 million pounds year ago

* Declares dividend of gbp 4.0 pence per share Source : bit.ly/2e9mi09 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)