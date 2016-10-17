BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire from firm - WSJ citing internal memo
* Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire from firm - WSJ citing internal memo
Oct 17 U.S. FDA -
* FDA staff says 1.5 mcg dose of Allergan's Nocturia drug met efficacy criteria, but clinical meaningfulness of dose is unclear compared to placebo
* FDA staff says of five deaths in clinical trials of drug, the role of drug cannot be definitively ruled out for two deaths
* FDA staff says the proposed dosing regimen for drug has not been studied in any clinical trials Source text - (bit.ly/2dIxcrs)
* Amunix says Versartis has been granted approval in Japan by PMDA to initiate enrollment for its phase 3 study of Somavaratan in pediatric patients
* Aequus advances clinical development of Transdermal Aripiprazole Patch