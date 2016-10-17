FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Charles Schwab Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $0.35
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 1:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Charles Schwab Corp posts Q3 earnings per share $0.35

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Charles Schwab Corp

* Charles Schwab Corp qtrly net revenue $1,914 million versus $1,597 million

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by Windhaven totaled $10.2 billion, down 21 pct from Q3 of 2015

* Charles Schwab Corp - new retail brokerage accounts for quarter totaled approximately 167,000, up 6 pct year-over-year

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end client assets managed by Thomaspartners totaled $9.2 billion, up 35 pct from Q3 of 2015

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, total client assets $2.73 trillion, up 13 pct from prior year

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.35

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view $1.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Charles Schwab Corp says "we currently anticipate up to $4 billion more in bulk transfer activity through end of 2016"

* Moved about $3 billion onto bank's balance sheet during quarter, primarily in relation to money market fund reform changes

* Currently anticipate up to $4 billion more in bulk transfer onto bank's balance sheet through end of 2016

* Charles Schwab Corp - at quarter-end, active brokerage accounts were 10 million versus 9.7 million last year

* Q3 balance sheet growth also reflected impact of designating bank as primary sweep option for new accounts Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.