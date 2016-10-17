BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Asia-Pacific chairman Mark Schwartz to retire from firm - WSJ citing internal memo
Oct 17 Versartis Inc
* Amunix says Versartis has been granted approval in Japan by PMDA to initiate enrollment for its phase 3 study of Somavaratan in pediatric patients
* Phase 3 trial of J14VR5 is expected to be completed in Q3 of 2017, with topline data expected in 2018. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA staff says 1.5 mcg dose of Allergan's Nocturia drug met efficacy criteria, but clinical meaningfulness of dose is unclear compared to placebo
* Aequus advances clinical development of Transdermal Aripiprazole Patch