10 months ago
BRIEF-Mondelez - enters into five-year credit facility for $4.5 bln
October 17, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mondelez - enters into five-year credit facility for $4.5 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Mondelez International Inc :

* Mondelez - on Oct 14, entered into amended and restated revolving credit agreement for a five-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility for $4.5 billion

* Mondelez International Inc - unless extended, the revolving credit agreement will terminate on Oct 14, 2021

* Mondelez International - revolving facility be increased by up to $500 million in the aggregate with agreement of lenders providing increased commitments

* Mondelez International Inc - Mondelez International holdings Netherlands B.V. co's Dutch subsidiary, entered into a term loan agreement

* Mondelez International Inc - according to the term loan agreement, co's dutch subsidiary may incur up to $750 million of term loans with a three-year term

* Mondelez International Inc - according to the term loan agreement, co's Dutch subsidiary may incur up to $750 million of term loans with a five-year term Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2e16Syg] Further company coverage:

