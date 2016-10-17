BRIEF-Rogers Communications sees FY 2016 capex of C$2.3 bln-C$2.4 bln - CONF CALL

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc:

* Says expects full year capital spending to be lower than last year - Conference call

* Expects full-year 2016 capital expenditure of C$2.3 billion-C$2.4 billion

* Expects free cash flow growth of 1-3 percent for full-year

* Says working hard on the issue of timing for Joe Natale to join Rogers

* Rogers CFO on iPhone 7 volumes - "on par with what we would have seen in terms of last year's volumes, not necessarily with next phase of the device" Further company coverage: