BRIEF-Oakbay Investments confirms no money removed from mine fund

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oakbay Investments Pty Ltd:
* Confirms that no monies have been removed from Optimum Rehabilitation Fund
* Rehabilitation fund balance was moved From Optimum Mine Rehabilitation Trust's account with Standard Bank to Bank Of Baroda in June 2016
* This is only movement of money from this account. This movement was with full permission of joint business rescue practitioners
* Any suggestions that rehabilitation fund has been drawn down upon are absolutely untrue and defamatory