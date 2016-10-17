BRIEF-Oakbay Investments confirms no money removed from mine fund

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oakbay Investments Pty Ltd:

* Confirms that no monies have been removed from Optimum Rehabilitation Fund

* Rehabilitation fund balance was moved From Optimum Mine Rehabilitation Trust's account with Standard Bank to Bank Of Baroda in June 2016

* This is only movement of money from this account. This movement was with full permission of joint business rescue practitioners

* Any suggestions that rehabilitation fund has been drawn down upon are absolutely untrue and defamatory