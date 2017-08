Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oakbay Investments Ltd:

* Announces resignation of its chief executive officer, Nazeem Howa, with immediate effect

* Howa has stepped down from his duties at Oakbay due to health issues and medical advice

* Ronica Ragavan, current financial director , will be acting CEO