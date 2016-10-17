BRIEF-Cashbuild first-quarter revenue rises

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Cashbuild Ltd :

* First quarter operational update - FY 2017

* Revenue for Cashbuild was up by 3 pct on Q1 of prior financial year

* Q1 revenue for group was up by 15 pct with inclusion of recently acquired 42 P&L hardware stores

* Q1 units sold increased with 8 pct

* Selling inflation was at 3 pct at end of September 2016 when compared to September 2015

* Says gross profit percentage margins for group are slightly higher than those reported in first half of prior financial year