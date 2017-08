Oct 17 (Reuters) - L E Lundbergforetagen AB (publ) :

* Has issued bond loan of 1 billion Swedish crowns ($116 million) in Swedish capital market

* Bond has maturity of 7 years and carries annual coupon rate of 1.337 percent

($1 = 8.6231 Swedish crowns)