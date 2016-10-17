MOVES-BNY Mellon Investment Management hires Olivier Cassin
Oct 17 BNY Mellon Investment Management appointed Olivier Cassin as head of institutional distribution, Europe.
Oct 17 Bank Of America Corp
* Credit card delinquency rate 1.51 percent at September end versus 1.49 percent at August end - sec filing
* Credit card charge-off rate of 2.47 percent in September versus 2.43 percent in August Source - bit.ly/2dicFxM Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 17 A decision by NatWest to withdraw banking services in Britain from state-funded Russian broadcaster RT is a matter for the bank, British Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Monday.
TORONTO, Oct 17 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, led by gains for the materials group and for Rogers Communications Inc after it named a new chief executive officer, while financials and energy also gained ground.