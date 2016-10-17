FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Basic Energy Services announces progress made in discussions with creditors
October 17, 2016 / 3:20 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Basic Energy Services announces progress made in discussions with creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Basic Energy Services Inc :

* Basic Energy Services announces substantial progress made in discussions with creditors

* Basic Energy Services Inc - Company has received a one-day extension of temporary waiver with its secured asset-based revolver lenders

* Basic Energy - Reached agreement with holders of over 81% of 2019 notes to extend forbearance extension period by eight days, through Oct 24

* Basic Energy Services Inc - Parties have agreed to further extend previously announced forbearance agreement and waivers

* Basic Energy Services Inc - October 15, 2016 interest payment on 7.75% senior notes due 2022 has not been paid

* Basic Energy Services- Co, secured lenders, certain of its unsecured bondholders agreed to further extend forbearance agreement and waivers

* Basic Energy Services Inc- Expects to have, adequate liquidity to continue its operations in ordinary course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

