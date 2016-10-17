Carl Icahn on CNBC says a lot of companies are 'way overvalued'
NEW YORK, Oct 17 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Monday that many S&P 500 companies are "way overvalued" considering the risk in emerging markets.
Oct 17 Google:
* 'Google Flights' service will now show users when prices are expected to increase for some flights and routes users are interested in
* 'Google Flights' will send user notifications via email letting them know when prices are expected to change - blog Source text: (bit.ly/2dJ3jax) Further company coverage:
* SLM Corp - launching new parental leave benefit that will offer as much as 12 weeks of leave at full pay for employees who are new or adoptive parents
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 17 Orbital ATK Inc plans to launch a revamped Antares rocket on a mission to supply the International Space Station on Monday, returning to flight for the first time since an older version of the booster exploded during liftoff two years ago.