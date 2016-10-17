FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Honda Motor will set up a vehicle assembly plant in inland China- Nikkei
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 17, 2016 / 5:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Honda Motor will set up a vehicle assembly plant in inland China- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Nikkei

* Honda Motor will set up a vehicle assembly plant in inland China with plans to start operations in the spring of 2019- Nikkei

* Honda Motor's vehicle assemble plan construction is expected to begin as early as this year on the facility in Wuhan, Hubei province - Nikkei

* Honda Motor's china plant will start out with a capacity of 120,000 units a year - Nikkei

* Investment in Honda Motor's vehicle assembly plant is estimated at tens of billions of yen, or hundreds of millions of dollars- Nikkei Source text :

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
