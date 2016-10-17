FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Resources Connection LLC, domestic units enter into credit agreement
October 17, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Resources Connection LLC, domestic units enter into credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Resources Connection Inc :

* Resources Connection Inc - Resources Connection LLC and their domestic subsidiaries entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing

* Resources Connection Inc - credit facility provides for a $120.0 million secured revolving loan - SEC filing

* Resources Connection Inc - credit facility consists of a $90 million revolving facility and a $30 million reducing revolving facility

* Resources Connection Inc - proceeds of credit facility may be used to refinance certain indebtedness, fund potential acquisitions Source text: (bit.ly/2efDRdo) Further company coverage:

