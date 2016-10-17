FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Caltex Australia confirms interest in the Woolworths fuels business
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Caltex Australia confirms interest in the Woolworths fuels business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Caltex Australia Ltd

* Caltex confirms interest in the woolworths fuels business

* Notes Woolworths Limited's previous announcement that it had received incomplete and conditional proposals

* Confirms that it made a conditional and confidential proposal to Woolworths to acquire its fuels business

* Caltex will maintain financial discipline in this process

* Is currently exclusive supplier of petrol and diesel to woolworths with annual sales volumes of 3.5 billion litres per annum

* As sale process is ongoing, and any transaction remains uncertain

* Any transaction remains uncertain and is expected to take time to complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

