BRIEF-Caltex Australia confirms interest in the Woolworths fuels business

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Caltex Australia Ltd
* Caltex confirms interest in the woolworths fuels business
* Notes Woolworths Limited's previous announcement that it had received incomplete and conditional proposals
* Confirms that it made a conditional and confidential proposal to Woolworths to acquire its fuels business
* Caltex will maintain financial discipline in this process
* Is currently exclusive supplier of petrol and diesel to woolworths with annual sales volumes of 3.5 billion litres per annum
* As sale process is ongoing, and any transaction remains uncertain
* Any transaction remains uncertain and is expected to take time to complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: