US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy, consumer stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.05 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Oct 17 SLM Corp :
* SLM Corp - launching new parental leave benefit that will offer as much as 12 weeks of leave at full pay for employees who are new or adoptive parents
* SLM Corp - benefit for secondary caregiver is four weeks of paid leave Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 17 Investor advisory company Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has recommended that investors in fertilizer producers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan support a merger of the companies.
NEW YORK, Oct 17 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn told CNBC on Monday that many S&P 500 companies are "way overvalued" considering the risk in emerging markets.