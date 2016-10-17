FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Erickson Inc says entered into amendment number nineteen to the credit agreement
October 17, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Erickson Inc says entered into amendment number nineteen to the credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Erickson Inc

* Says on October 11, 2016, Erickson Incorporated entered into amendment number nineteen to the credit agreement - SEC filing

* Company says amendment includes maintaining borrowing capacity of $10 million for the period from July 25, 2016 through August 29, 2016

* Says amendement modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $20 million for period from November 1 2016, through December 31 2016

* Says amendment modified required level of borrowing capacity to be maintained to $13 million from August 30, 2016 through October 17, 2016 Source: (bit.ly/2ebZDS6) Further company coverage:

