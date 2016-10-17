BRIEF-Enviva Partners qtrly estimated net revenues of between $115 mln and $116 mln

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Enviva Partners LP

* Qtrly estimated net revenues of between $115.0 million and $116.0 million - SEC filing

* Qtrly estimated net income of between $12.5 million and $13.0 million

* Enviva Partners LP- qtrly estimated adjusted EBITDA of between $25.0 million and $26.0 million

* Qtrly estimated distributable cash flow of between $21.0 million and $21.5 million

* Enviva Partners LP- qtrly estimated adjusted gross margin of between $29.0 and $30.0

* Enviva Partners LP- intent to offer, with unit , $300 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2021 in private placement

* Enviva Partners LP- expect to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to fund consideration payable in connection with sampson acquisition

* Enviva Partners LP- remainder of net proceeds from offering will be used to repay certain outstanding term loan indebtedness under credit facilities