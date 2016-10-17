FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Enviva Partners qtrly estimated net revenues of between $115 mln and $116 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2016 / 9:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Enviva Partners qtrly estimated net revenues of between $115 mln and $116 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Enviva Partners LP

* Qtrly estimated net revenues of between $115.0 million and $116.0 million - SEC filing

* Qtrly estimated net income of between $12.5 million and $13.0 million

* Enviva Partners LP- qtrly estimated adjusted EBITDA of between $25.0 million and $26.0 million

* Qtrly estimated distributable cash flow of between $21.0 million and $21.5 million

* Enviva Partners LP- qtrly estimated adjusted gross margin of between $29.0 and $30.0

* Enviva Partners LP- intent to offer, with unit , $300 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2021 in private placement

* Enviva Partners LP- expect to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to fund consideration payable in connection with sampson acquisition

* Enviva Partners LP- remainder of net proceeds from offering will be used to repay certain outstanding term loan indebtedness under credit facilities Source text: [bit.ly/2dndlgn] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.