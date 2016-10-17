BRIEF-Enviva Partners qtrly estimated net revenues of between $115 mln and $116 mln

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Enviva Partners LP
* Qtrly estimated net revenues of between $115.0 million and $116.0 million - SEC filing
* Qtrly estimated net income of between $12.5 million and $13.0 million
* Enviva Partners LP- qtrly estimated adjusted EBITDA of between $25.0 million and $26.0 million
* Qtrly estimated distributable cash flow of between $21.0 million and $21.5 million
* Enviva Partners LP- qtrly estimated adjusted gross margin of between $29.0 and $30.0
* Enviva Partners LP- intent to offer, with unit , $300 million in aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2021 in private placement
* Enviva Partners LP- expect to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to fund consideration payable in connection with sampson acquisition
* Enviva Partners LP- expect to use a portion of net proceeds from offering to fund consideration payable in connection with sampson acquisition
* Enviva Partners LP- remainder of net proceeds from offering will be used to repay certain outstanding term loan indebtedness under credit facilities