10 months ago
BRIEF-United Continental Holdings says Q3 net income of $965 mln
October 17, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-United Continental Holdings says Q3 net income of $965 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc

* United Continental Holdings Inc says third-quarter net income of $965 million, diluted earnings per share of $3.01

* Qtrly consolidated revenue passenger miles 58,172 million versus. 57,160 million last year

* United Continental - third-quarter 2016 consolidated prasm decreased 5.8 percent and consolidated yield decreased 5.7 percent compared to Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly consolidated available seat miles 68,074 million versus. 66,745 million last year

* Qtrly consolidated passenger load factor of 85.5 percent versus. 85.6 percent last year

* United Continental Holdings - qtrly consolidated unit cost (CASM) including special charges and other items decreased 3.3 percent

* United Continental -ended quarter with $6.2 billion in unrestricted liquidity, including $1.35 billion of undrawn commitments under revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
