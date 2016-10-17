BRIEF-United Continental sees Q4 consolidated PRASM (¢/ASM) 11.85 - 12.11 cents

Oct 18 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc :

* United Continental Holdings - Q3 consolidated CASM, excluding special charges, third-party business expenses, fuel and profit sharing, up 3.4 percent

* United Continental Holdings Inc - during three months ended September 30, 2016, company recorded $61 million of special charges

* United Continental - special charges for payments to be made in conjunction with international association of machinists and aerospace workers and teamsters

* United Continental - sees Q4 consolidated PRASM (¢/ASM)

11.85 cents to 12.11 cents

* United Continental - sees Q4 consolidated CASM excluding fuel, profit sharing & third-party business expenses (¢/ASM) 10.19 cents to 10.29 cents