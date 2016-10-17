FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PGG Wrightson updates on its first quarter performance and guidance
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 17, 2016 / 11:00 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-PGG Wrightson updates on its first quarter performance and guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pgg Wrightson Ltd

* PGW updates its first quarter performance and guidance

* Forecasting that its full year operating ebitda to 30 june 2017 including earnings of associates is expected to be in NZ$62 to NZ$68 million range

* At a net profit after tax level it is expected that performance will be broadly in line with 2016 financial year

* Trading environment for agricultural inputs and services has become marginally more difficult in new zealand

* Note full effect of flooding experienced earlier this year in south america still remains to be seen

* Continue to have confidence in way that business is performing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

