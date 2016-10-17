BRIEF-PGG Wrightson updates on its first quarter performance and guidance

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Pgg Wrightson Ltd
* PGW updates its first quarter performance and guidance
* Forecasting that its full year operating ebitda to 30 june 2017 including earnings of associates is expected to be in NZ$62 to NZ$68 million range
* At a net profit after tax level it is expected that performance will be broadly in line with 2016 financial year
* Trading environment for agricultural inputs and services has become marginally more difficult in new zealand
* Note full effect of flooding experienced earlier this year in south america still remains to be seen
* Continue to have confidence in way that business is performing