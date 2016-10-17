FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ingredion says terminated revolving credit agreement
October 17, 2016 / 9:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ingredion says terminated revolving credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ingredion Inc

* Says on October 11, 2016, company terminated revolving credit agreement dated as of October 22, 2012

* on October 11, company entered into 2016 revolving credit agreement to establish new 5-year $1.0 billion multi-currency senior unsecured revolving credit facility

* Says subject to certain terms,company may increase amount of revolving facility under 2016 revolving credit agreement by up to $500 million in aggregate

* company may also obtain up to two one-year extensions of maturity date of revolving facility- SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2eccunj) Further company coverage:

