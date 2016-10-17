BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Patheon Manufacturing Services, it affiliates entered into a Master Manufacturing Services

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - Co, Patheon Manufacturing Services, it affiliates of entered into a Master Manufacturing Services, 2 product agreements

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc- Under agreement, Keryx is responsible for supplying active pharmaceutical ingredient for Auryxia to Patheon- SEC filing

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc- Under agreement,Patheon is responsible for manufacturing Auryxia tablets among other things

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals-Agreement has initial term ending Dec 31, 2021,will automatically renew post initial term for successive terms of 2 years each