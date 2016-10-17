FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Patheon Manufacturing Services, it affiliates entered into a Master Manufacturing Services
October 17, 2016 / 9:46 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Patheon Manufacturing Services, it affiliates entered into a Master Manufacturing Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals - Co, Patheon Manufacturing Services, it affiliates of entered into a Master Manufacturing Services, 2 product agreements

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc- Under agreement, Keryx is responsible for supplying active pharmaceutical ingredient for Auryxia to Patheon- SEC filing

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc- Under agreement,Patheon is responsible for manufacturing Auryxia tablets among other things

* Keryx Biopharmaceuticals-Agreement has initial term ending Dec 31, 2021,will automatically renew post initial term for successive terms of 2 years each Source text: [bit.ly/2dw0fB3] Further company coverage:

