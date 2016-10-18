FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-New Silkroutes Group Limited announces MOU with China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment
October 18, 2016 / 1:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-New Silkroutes Group Limited announces MOU with China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - New Silkroutes Group Limited:

* New Silkroutes Group Limited - Memorandum Of Understanding With China Shipbuilding Industry Equipment And Materials Co Ltd

* MOU to jointly explore possibility of cooperation in areas of crude oil and petroleum products trade

* Under terms of MOU it is contemplated that group will partner CSEMC in procurement of crude oil and petroleum products from Middle East

* Will assist CSEMC to incorporate co in Singapore to develop business activities in line with "one belt, one road" initiative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

