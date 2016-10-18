FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 18, 2016 / 3:32 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Moody's - Reduced project pipeline and rising indebtedness in the Saudi construction sector pose risks for banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Moody's:

* Moody's - Reduced project pipeline and rising indebtedness in the saudi construction sector pose risks for banks

* Moody's - Rising challenges in saudi construction sector will lead to rising nonperforming loans(npls),higher provisioning costs for country's banks

* Moody's on Saudi banks - Expect the magnitude of the asset quality deterioration to be within the banks' profit margins

* Moody's on Saudi banks - Banks' high capital buffers can absorb a material stress from downside scenarios in the building and construction sector.

Source text - bit.ly/2dnHTii

