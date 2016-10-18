BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel International 9-mth earnings CHF 533 mln

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Kuehne Und Nagel International AG :

* In the first nine months of 2016 group increased gross profit by 6.3 percent to 4,900 million Swiss francs ($5.02 billion)

* 9-month operational result (EBITDA) improved by 5.1 percent to 817 million francs

* 9-month earnings increased by 4.1 percent to 533 million francs compared to the previous year’s period

* 9-month net turnover 12,247 million francs versus 12,426 million francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/2eA6KW4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9768 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)