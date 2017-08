Oct 18 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group NV :

* Biocartis receives 2.5 million euros ($2.8 million) strategic grant from Flemish government to support manufacturing capacity expansion

* Received STS grant in order to support manufacturing capacity expansion for its Idylla(TM) diagnostics tests

* Received STS grant in order to support training and education of existing and new personnel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)