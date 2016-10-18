FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen further acquires and optimizes portfolio
October 18, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen further acquires and optimizes portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VIB Vermoegen AG :

* Further acquisition and portfolio optimisation for VIB Vermoegen

* Is adding another logistics centre to its portfolio, investment volume amounts to about 21.9 million euros ($24.53 million), with an initial yield of 8.7 percent

* Has also disposed of two smaller commercial properties with a total floor space of roughly 2,000 square meters

* The two properties had a combined share of about 0.2 per cent of the total rental revenue

* Total proceeds from sale of properties came in at about 2.3 million euros Source text - bit.ly/2ed2V7x Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

