BRIEF-VIB Vermoegen further acquires and optimizes portfolio

Oct 18 (Reuters) - VIB Vermoegen AG :

* Further acquisition and portfolio optimisation for VIB Vermoegen

* Is adding another logistics centre to its portfolio, investment volume amounts to about 21.9 million euros ($24.53 million), with an initial yield of 8.7 percent

* Has also disposed of two smaller commercial properties with a total floor space of roughly 2,000 square meters

* The two properties had a combined share of about 0.2 per cent of the total rental revenue

* Total proceeds from sale of properties came in at about 2.3 million euros