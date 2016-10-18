FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Com Hem Q3 core profit beat expectations, to increase 2017 dividend
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 18, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Com Hem Q3 core profit beat expectations, to increase 2017 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding Ab :

* Q3 EBIT 227 million SEK

* Q3 underlying EBITDA rose 8.7 percent to 642 million SEK

* Q3 EPS 0.56 SEK

* Says Q3 consumer churn rate at a record low of 12.7 pct, 0.4p.p. decrease from Q2 2016.

* Says change in 2016 capex guidance. We lower capex guidance for 2016 to a range of SEK 850-950 mln (including Boxer in Q4) compared to SEK 1.0-1.1 bln previously as core business now runs at a sustainably lower capex level

* Says significantly increase dividend in 2017: Following consistently strong cash generation, the Board intends to propose a change to the mix of the shareholder remuneration to increase the cash dividend from SEK 1.50 per share to SEK 4.00 per share to be paid out semi-annually in May and October, 2017.

* Reuters poll: Com Hem Q3 revenue was seen at 1,306 mln SEK, adjusted EBITDA at 615 mln SEK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.