BRIEF-Com Hem Q3 core profit beat expectations, to increase 2017 dividend

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Com Hem Holding Ab :

* Q3 EBIT 227 million SEK

* Q3 underlying EBITDA rose 8.7 percent to 642 million SEK

* Q3 EPS 0.56 SEK

* Says Q3 consumer churn rate at a record low of 12.7 pct, 0.4p.p. decrease from Q2 2016.

* Says change in 2016 capex guidance. We lower capex guidance for 2016 to a range of SEK 850-950 mln (including Boxer in Q4) compared to SEK 1.0-1.1 bln previously as core business now runs at a sustainably lower capex level

* Says significantly increase dividend in 2017: Following consistently strong cash generation, the Board intends to propose a change to the mix of the shareholder remuneration to increase the cash dividend from SEK 1.50 per share to SEK 4.00 per share to be paid out semi-annually in May and October, 2017.

* Reuters poll: Com Hem Q3 revenue was seen at 1,306 mln SEK, adjusted EBITDA at 615 mln SEK