Oct 18 (Reuters) - Legal & General Group Plc

* Board of legal & general group plc announces that sir john kingman will take up his appointment as group chairman of legal & general with effect from 24 october 2016.

* Rudy markham, interim chairman, will remain on board as non-executive director until agm in 2017.