10 months ago
BRIEF-Antevenio H1 sales up 10 pct at 12.2 million euros
#Advertising/Marketing
October 18, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Antevenio H1 sales up 10 pct at 12.2 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Antevenio SA :

* H1 sales up 10 pct at 12.2 million euros ($13.67 million)

* H1 operating income 0.8 million euros versus 0.5 million euros year ago

* H1 net income 0.7 million euros versus 0.4 million euros year ago

* Expects continued growth for the rest of the year driven by international sales

* Growth, being driven by higher margin activities, should also help to significantly improve the group's profitability in 2016 Source text: bit.ly/2djSSOE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
