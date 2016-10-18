BRIEF-Intertrust and Samsung expand Marlin DRM partnership
* Intertrust and Samsung expand Marlin DRM to deliver HbbTV 2.0 for Italy Source text: http://bit.ly/2eAnFrj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 18 Shire Plc
* Granted eu marketing authorization of onivyde, in combination with 5-fluorouracil (5-fu) and leucovorin (lv),for treatment of metastatic adenocarcinoma of pancreas in adult patients who have progressed following gemcitabine-based therapy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Jan-Philipp Weitz, currently head of business development at Deutsche Rohstoff AG, will take on role of CFO beginning Jan 1, 2017
Oct 18 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 18 to 28 points, or as much as 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open.