Oct 18 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca Plc

* FDA accepts for review new drug application for sodium zirconium cyclosilicate (zs-9) for the treatment of Hyperkalaemia

* FDA has indicated that this is a complete class 2 response

* Interactions with other health authorities in European Union and Australia are ongoing with decisions expected in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: