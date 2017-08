Oct 18 (Reuters) - Renergen Ltd :

* Losses per share are down by 95 pct for six months ended Aug 31 as a result of our first revenue coming online

* Total capital expenditure of 11.4 mln rand was incurred during period relating to construction of compression facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)