Oct 18 (Reuters) - Havfisk Asa

* Leroey Seafood Group says now has 81,042,784 shares in Havfisk, representing 95.74 per cent

* Leroey says intends to proceed with a compulsory acquisition of the remaining Havfisk shares

* The offer period expired on 17 October 2016