Oct 18 (Reuters) - Next Biometrics Group ASA :

* Q3 revenues of 28.4 million Norwegian crowns ($3.5 million). Year to date 60.2 million crowns

* Says still negative margin in Q3

* Says ASIC cost-down project on track for 2017

* Next passes 1 million sensors shipped. Milestone reached during Q3

