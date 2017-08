Oct 18 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd :

* unit signed agreement with mitsui fudosan residential to acquire a 20% stake in a prime residential project in tokyo

* Project has a total gross development value of over jpy 50 billion approximately s$668 million

* "investment amount is not disclosed due to a confidentiality agreement with mitsui fudosan residential co ltd" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: