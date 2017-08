Oct 18 (Reuters) - Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd

* Says Lypsa's debt reduction by 25%

* Says as of Oct. 18, debt stands at 235 mln rupees

* Says co is actively trying to reduce debt, minimize annual interest outgo to boost profitability Source text: bit.ly/2dXHmpT Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)