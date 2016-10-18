FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#IT Services & Consulting
October 18, 2016 / 8:51 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mastek Ltd Sept qtr consol profit nearly triples

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mastek Ltd

* Mastek Ltd says approves interim dividend of INR 1 per share

* Mastek Ltd - Sept quarter consol net profit 76.5 million rupees

* Mastek Ltd - Sept quarter consol total income from operations 1.26 billion rupees

* Mastek Ltd - consol net profit in sept quarter last year was 26.6 million rupees; consol total income from operations was 1.32 billion rupees

* Mastek Ltd - 12-month order backlog was 2.20 billion rupees as on Sept 30. 2016, up 1.6 percent q-o-q

* Mastek Ltd says business outlook is stable

* Mastek Ltd says "margin improvement initiatives started in prior quarters have started to yield results"

* Mastek Ltd says "expect profitability momentum to continue in H2 FY17"

* Mastek Ltd says expect topline to be under pressure due to adverse movement in GBP in H2 FY17 Source text - (bit.ly/2ei8aES) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
