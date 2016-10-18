FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Heitech Padu Bhd accepts purchase order from Prudential Services Asia Sdn Bhd
#IT Services & Consulting
October 18, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Heitech Padu Bhd accepts purchase order from Prudential Services Asia Sdn Bhd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Heitech Padu Bhd :

* Heitech padu bhd- accepted a purchase order from prudential services asia sdn bhd for disaster recovery services and office rental services

* Heitech padu bhd- total value of the purchase order is 14.9 million rgt

* Heitech padu bhd- proposed transaction will not have any material effect on heitech group's net asset for the financial year ending 31 december 2016

* Heitech padu bhd- proposed transaction is expected to contribute positively to the future earnings of heitech group

Source text: (bit.ly/2eATNLl)

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
