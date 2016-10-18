BRIEF-Philip Morris International Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.25
* Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) reports 2016 third-quarter results; reaffirms 2016 full-year reported diluted EPS forecast
Oct 18 Oasis Petroleum Inc :
* Oasis Petroleum Inc - will pay to SM Energy a deposit of approximately $78.5 million contemporaneously with execution of purchase agreement - sec filing
* Oasis Petroleum - entered amendment to second amended and restated credit agreement in connection with scheduled redetermination of borrowing base
* Oasis Petroleum - following the redetermination, the borrowing base and elected commitments were reaffirmed at $1,150 million - sec filing
* Oasis Petroleum - next redetermination of the company's borrowing base is scheduled for April 1, 2017
* Oasis Petroleum-expects to partially fund purchase price with net proceeds from equity offering,remainder with revolving credit facility
* Actinium Pharmaceuticals granted orphan designation from the European Medicines Agency for Iomab-B
* Promis Neurosciences announces appointment of Dr. Richard Gregory to its board of directors