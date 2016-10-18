BRIEF-Goldman Sachs Q3 EPS $4.88

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Goldman Sachs reports third quarter earnings per common share of $4.88

* Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (Basel III advanced) 12.4 percent as of Sept 30 versus 12.2 percent as of June 30

* Q3 annualized ROE was 11.2 percent versus 7 percent last year

* Book value per common share increased by 2.6% during the quarter

* Operating expenses were $5.30 billion for the third quarter of 2016, 10% higher than the third quarter of 2015

* Q3 net revenue $8.17 billion versus $6.86 billion

* Non-Compensation expenses were $2.09 billion for the third quarter of 2016, 15% lower than the third quarter of 2015

* Net revenues in investment banking were $1.54 billion for the third quarter of 2016, essentially unchanged compared with last year

* The ratio of compensation and benefits to net revenues for the first half of 2016 was 42.0%

* Q3 earnings per share view $3.82, revenue view $7.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total staff was essentially unchanged during the third quarter of 2016 and decreased by 1,900 or 5% during the year to-date

* Goldman's Blankfein says "we saw solid performance across the franchise that helped counter typical seasonal weakness" in Q3

* Net revenues in fixed income, currency, commodities client execution were $1.96 billion for Q3, 34% higher than Q3 of 2015

* Goldman's Blankfein says "we continue to manage our balance sheet conservatively and are benefiting from the breadth of our offerings to clients"

* Net revenues in equities were $1.78 billion for the third quarter of 2016, 2% higher than the third quarter of 2015

* Increase in Q3 FICC revenue due to significantly higher net revenues in interest rate products,credit products, higher net revenues in mortgages Source (bit.ly/2dopnGg) Further company coverage: